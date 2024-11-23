P&U Looking For Stake In Indian Drugmaker

Pharmacia & Upjohn is reported to have expressed an interest in buyingthe controlling 47% stake held by the Indian Tata group in Merind Ltd. A source in the Tata group has said the company had been "unimpressed" by an initial offer from Glaxo Wellcome.

While no confirmation of the P&U position was available, the Tata source said the company had quoted a price considerably higher than the 150 rupees ($4.13) per share offered by GW. If the deal is confirmed and goes through, it will mark the first entry of P&U into the Indian pharmaceutical market.