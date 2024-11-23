P&U Profits Slump On Currency And Generic Competition

As had been warned by the troubled Swedish/American drugmaker,Pharmacia & Upjohn's profits for the second quarter of 1997 were down (Marketletter July 14). In the event, P&U reported that net profits had slumped 34% to $178 million, while sales fell 4% to $1.70 billion. Earnings per share were $0.34, or 33% lower than the like, year-earlier period. For the first half of the year, group sales were down 5% to $3.34 billion, while net income (excluding non-recurring items such as restructuring, merger costs and the Biopure write-off) was down 25% at $372 million.
P&U blames the strong dollar and generic competition for the downturn on some of its products, as well as the continued effects of trade inventory accumulations at end-1996, noting that excluding currency exchange impact, turnover would have risen 2%.
The group's new president and chief executive, Fred Hassan, points out that the loss in sales, and especially profits, is exceeding the additional sales and profits from new products. "Early action steps are being taken to enhance revenues and reduce general and administrative costs," he says, and "we look forward to seeing a better-run operation."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze