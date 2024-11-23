P&U's Azulfidine EN-tabs Approved In USA

- Pharmacia & Upjohn has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Azulfidine EN-tabs (sulfasalazine delayed-release tablets), for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in patients who are unresponsive to or intolerant of to other analgesics or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The product is already marketed in 43 countries for this indication, and is also available in the USA for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Side effects include anorexia, nausea, vomiting and reversible low sperm count. Patients should undergo blood counts and urinalysis if receiving this medication, says the company.
