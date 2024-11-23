P&U's Xalatin And Detrusitol

- Pharmacia & Upjohn expects to gain US approval for Xalatin (latanoprost), its new treatment for glaucoma in the very near future, said executive Goran Ando at the firm's recent analysts' update (see also page 19). Approvals in Europe will follow soon after, and clearance in Japan is expected at the beginning of 1997. In addition, the company expects to file for approval of its new urge incontinence treatment Detrusitol (tolterodine) later this year or in early 1997, in both Europe and the USA.