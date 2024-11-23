p53 Gene Therapy Achieves Head & Neck Tumor Regression...

Researchers from the University of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Centerhave reported for the first time that tumor regression can be achieved by using gene therapy to deliver the p53 tumor suppressor gene. Principal investigator Gary Clayman presented the Phase I data, which also supported the therapy's safety, at the ASCO meeting.

The p53 gene codes for a protein which can either activate a growth-arrest pathway or drive a cell into programmed cell death. It is mutated in 50% of all cancers.

The trial involved 30 patients with advanced recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck who had failed therapy using conventional drugs. Each of the patients was injected directly into the tumor with p53 delivered by an adenoviral vector, in a format developed by Introgen Therapeutics and R-PR Gencell.