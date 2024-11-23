p53 Gene Therapy Achieves Head & Neck Tumor Regression...

Researchers from the University of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Centerhave reported for the first time that tumor regression can be achieved by using gene therapy to deliver the p53 tumor suppressor gene. Principal investigator Gary Clayman presented the Phase I data, which also supported the therapy's safety, at the ASCO meeting.
The p53 gene codes for a protein which can either activate a growth-arrest pathway or drive a cell into programmed cell death. It is mutated in 50% of all cancers.
The trial involved 30 patients with advanced recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck who had failed therapy using conventional drugs. Each of the patients was injected directly into the tumor with p53 delivered by an adenoviral vector, in a format developed by Introgen Therapeutics and R-PR Gencell.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze