Pack Size Restrictions For OTC Painkillers In UK

In the wake of growing concern over the number of deaths caused byparacetamol overdosing, the UK government has announced a reduction in the size of aspirin and paracetamol packs. Paracetamol packs will also have to carry warning labels giving improved information on the risk of overdose.

Under legislation to be introduced in September 1998, packs sold at supermarkets and general stores will be allowed to contain no more than 16 tablets or capsules, rather than 24. Larger packs of 32 will be available from pharmacies which may supply up to 100 tablets in justifiable circumstances. Liquid paracetamol preparations will be available in limited quantities, while aspirin and paracetamol preparations in effervescent, powder and granule form will continue to be available as at present.

The government held back from insisting that all paracetamol tablets include methionine, an antidote to overdose, "as the vast majority of people who use paracetamol in recommended doses would derive no benefit and they would be exposed to any risks the antidote might have."