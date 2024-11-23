Pack Size Restrictions For OTC Painkillers In UK

In the wake of growing concern over the number of deaths caused byparacetamol overdosing, the UK government has announced a reduction in the size of aspirin and paracetamol packs. Paracetamol packs will also have to carry warning labels giving improved information on the risk of overdose.
Under legislation to be introduced in September 1998, packs sold at supermarkets and general stores will be allowed to contain no more than 16 tablets or capsules, rather than 24. Larger packs of 32 will be available from pharmacies which may supply up to 100 tablets in justifiable circumstances. Liquid paracetamol preparations will be available in limited quantities, while aspirin and paracetamol preparations in effervescent, powder and granule form will continue to be available as at present.
The government held back from insisting that all paracetamol tablets include methionine, an antidote to overdose, "as the vast majority of people who use paracetamol in recommended doses would derive no benefit and they would be exposed to any risks the antidote might have."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze