Pafuramidine gets OD status for PCP

USA-based drugmaker Immtech Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has a granted its drug, pafuramidine (DB289), Orphan Drug designation for use in the treatment of Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia (PCP), an opportunistic infection common in HIV/AIDS patients and other immunosuppressed individuals.

The firm explained that pafuramidine, the active component in its drug candidate pafuramidine maleate, is currently in Phase III assessment as a treatment for the infection in patients with HIV/AIDS. The company added that previous clinical trials indicated that the drug has similar efficacy to trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), the current standard therapy for PCP.