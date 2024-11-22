PAG Fails To Create Euro Wholesale Group

Frankfurt-based drug wholesale holding group PAG Pharma has failed to create a European cooperative grouping of drug wholesalers, according to PAG spokesman Christoph Kayenburg. He says this means that PAG, a listed company since 1990 and with its main asset a 36% stake in the Andreae-Noris Zahn (Anzag) company, now has to redesign its future.
Mr Kayenburg says a number of proposals are in the air as to how this financial holding company can continue to develop and acquisitions are not excluded. The attempt to set up a European group (Marketletters passim) failed when the move was resisted by two minority shareholders. The large, strategic shareholders, OPG, Sanacorp and Unichem, now want to go ahead with a cooperative venture outside the PAG framework.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze