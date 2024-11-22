PAG Fails To Create Euro Wholesale Group

Frankfurt-based drug wholesale holding group PAG Pharma has failed to create a European cooperative grouping of drug wholesalers, according to PAG spokesman Christoph Kayenburg. He says this means that PAG, a listed company since 1990 and with its main asset a 36% stake in the Andreae-Noris Zahn (Anzag) company, now has to redesign its future.

Mr Kayenburg says a number of proposals are in the air as to how this financial holding company can continue to develop and acquisitions are not excluded. The attempt to set up a European group (Marketletters passim) failed when the move was resisted by two minority shareholders. The large, strategic shareholders, OPG, Sanacorp and Unichem, now want to go ahead with a cooperative venture outside the PAG framework.