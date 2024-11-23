Pakistan Pharmacists Attack Drugmakers

The Pakistan Retail Chemists Association has claimed in a pressrelease that pharmaceutical companies increased their profits 1.6 times during the last seven years, and that pharmaceutical sales had risen from 11 billion rupees in 1990 to 29 billion rupees ($465.8 million) during 1997.
According to the Association's central chairman, Ishaq Meo, speaking in a later interview, pharmaceutical companies have "fleeced people of billions of rupees," and now they are transferring their capital overseas. "Illegal" profits made by pharmaceutical companies on the sale of medicines had created immense hardships for the poor, he added.
Mr Meo said drug prices in Pakistan were high compared with India, and called on the Ministry of Health to cut prices and compel the companies to make drug raw materials in Pakistan. The manufacturers have claimed that the rise in their products' prices was due to the fact that 95% of raw materials are imported, he noted.
