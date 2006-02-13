Pakistan to promote its pharma products to Cambodia

The Pakistan Export Promotion Bureau is to organize an exhibition of the country's pharmaceutical products in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy in March, to promote exports of drug products, according to Nisaruillah Baloch, Charge d'Affairs of Pakistan in Cambodia.
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's vice president, Akbar Abdullah, added that Pakistan's drug exports to Cambodia had increased to $8.4 million in 2004, up from $2.5 million in 2000, and additional efforts were needed to further promote sales to that country.
