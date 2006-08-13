Palatin/King's FSD drug proceeds to Ph IIb

USA-based drugmakers Palatin Technologies and King Pharmaceuticals have reported strong results from the second stage of a Phase IIa pilot study evaluating the effects of their drug candidate bremelanotide in post-menopausal women diagnosed with female sexual arousal disorder.

According to the firm, on a 14-item questionnaire, 73% of women on the drug reported an increased level of genital arousal versus 23% for those on placebo, while 46% vs 19% of subjects reported increased sexual desire. Bremelanotide patients reported a higher incidence of engaging in sexual activity compared to placebo, the firm noted. Michael Perelman, co-director of the Human Sexuality Program at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, USA, stated that the data "strongly favors and supports" the agent's further development. The companies are currently enrolling 100 FSAD patients for a Phase IIb US trial.