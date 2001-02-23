Friday 22 November 2024

Pall Corp forms life sciences group

23 February 2001

Pall Corp has announced the formation of a new unit, which the firm sayswill harness its resources "across the spectrum of life sciences." Chief executive Eric Krasnoff said that, "with the exponential growth in genomics and proteomics R&D, we are focusing greater attention to this market by providing key technological components to facilitate and accelerate our customers ability to bring new products to market." Pall has traditionally provided tools used for molecular biology and drug discovery and claims to currently offer more membrane choices for these applications than any other company.

Pall Life Sciences represents over $600 million in sales or about half of the firm's 2000 turnover. It has been formed by realigning the company's biosciences, biopharmaceuticals and medical units. Pall added that the new entity allows the firm "to better support the demanding needs of researchers and developers of drugs and diagnostics in the biotechnology market place."

