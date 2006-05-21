Panacea invsts $13M in new plant, R&D

A new vaccine plant in Himachal Pradesh and expansion of its R&D facility in Mumbai is included in a 600.0 million-rupee ($13.4 million) investment plan announced by domestic drugmaker Panacea Biotec's joint chief executive Rajesh Jain.
In an interview, Mr Jain added: "the new vaccine formulation plant at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh be will operating by April 2007, in cooperation with [the] Nederlands Vaccin Instituut, which would supply bulk inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) for production of finished IPV and IPV-based combination vaccines. The new plant would manufacture injectable, oral and freeze-dried vaccines and would have a capacity of 800 million doses annually on a single shift."
