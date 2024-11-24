Sunday 24 November 2024

A large-scale producer of actinium-225, an alpha-emitting radioisotopes used to fight cancers.

PanTera was founded in 2022 with the primary goal of enabling large-scale production of actinium225 (225Ac), which is crucial to enable a new class of targeted cancer treatments known as Targeted Alpha Therapy. 

The company’s patented photo-nuclear “gamma” production process transforms Radium-226 (226Ra) into Radium-225 ( 225Ra), which in turn decays into 225Ac. This process provides a reliable, safe and high-quality supply of 225Ac, not only for clinical trials but also for future commercial radiopharmaceutical therapies, the first of which are due to be on the market in 2028-2029.

In September 2024, the Belgian radioisotope producer announced the completion of an oversubscribed EUR 93 million Series A fundraise led by EQT Life Sciences, with additional equity and debt funding bringing the total amount raised to EUR 134 million. The funds raised will be used primarily to support the construction of a state-of-theart production facility in Belgium.

EQT Life Sciences leads 93 million-euro Series A round in PanTera
12 September 2024
