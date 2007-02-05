Par Pharma's generic Inderal OKed in USA

Par Pharmaceutical says it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for propranolol HCl extended-release capsules in 60mg, 80mg, 120mg and 160mg dosage strengths.
Propranolol HCl ER is the generic equivalent of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals' Inderal LA and is used to treat hypertension, angina pectoris due to coronary atherosclerosis, migraine and hypertrophic subaortic stenosis. Annual US sales of the branded drug are approximately $215.0 million.
