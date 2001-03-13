Parallel importers' AIDS drug pledge

The European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies, whichrepresents parallel importers operating in the European Union/European Economic Area, has been discussing industry concerns over the potential for parallel trade in manufacturers' charitable or cut-price supply of drugs to countries which could not otherwise afford them.

"The EAEPC is happy to confirm that, in cases where medicines, vaccines or similar health care items are offered for humanitarian purposes to governments of developing countries on differentially favorable terms, none of its members will ever be party to any attempt to acquire or re-sell the products concerned," the group says in statement.