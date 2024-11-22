Parkway To Open Diagnostic Centers

The Singapore holding group Parkway is to open 10-15 medical diagnostic centers over the next three to five years, as part of its plan to expand into primary health care. The centers are being targeted at major Asia-Pacific cities in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and China.

Lim Cheok Peng, chief executive officer of Gleneagles Hospital, a subsidiary of Parkway, said each center would cost $1-$2 million.

The first will open in Surabaya in September, provided approval is received from the Indonesian partners for this project, which include Tritunggal Sentra Sejahtera, a property developer.