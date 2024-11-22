Partnership With Hoechst Is Key Focus For Roussel In 1995

1995 will be marked for Roussel Uclaf by its partnership with its German parent company Hoechst in the pharmaceutical sector, the French company said at a meeting last month with the press and financial analysts. Roussel Uclaf aims through its association with Hoechst to improve its profitability, and to position itself among the world's top pharmaceutical companies.

This year sees the putting into place of the joint operational structure of Hoechst Roussel in order to: facilitate decision-making and harmonize procedures; concentrate innovative efforts in certain therapeutic fields selected through internal capabilities and market needs; significantly speed up development of new compounds through better coordination and improved use of the means available; and to optimize exploitation of products globally, said the company.

Hoechst Roussel Around The World Hoechst Roussel operations are already established in the USA and Canada, with Hoechst holding an 80% stake in the former and 50% in the latter. In Europe, joint operations are up and running in: Germany, where Hoechst has a 75% stake and Roussel 25%; in the UK where Roussel has 60%; and in Italy as of January this year, with Hoechst holding 70%. Joint operations are in the process of being set up in the Netherlands, with Roussel holding a 60% stake, and the target date for Belgium, where Roussel also holds 60%, is the end of this year.