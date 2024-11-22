PASTEUR-MERIEUX RESUMES IG SALES

The French vaccines and blood products group, Pasteur-Merieux, is to resume distribution of its three main immunoglobulin products, after receiving a letter from the Health Ministry concluding that "there is no danger in the immunoglobulin available in France," whether or not these have been based on materials first tested for hepatitis C.

The decision taken a few days earlier to suspend the products (Marketletter May 4) came after a recommendation from the Ministry to manufacture these products on the basis of plasma testing for hepatitis C. The Pasteur-Merieux products were derived from pancreatic materials. The committee responsible for the safety of transfusion has concluded in favor of their safety, and the Ministry says it sees no reason to maintain restrictions.