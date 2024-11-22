PASTEUR-MERIEUX RESUMES IG SALES

The French vaccines and blood products group, Pasteur-Merieux, is to resume distribution of its three main immunoglobulin products, after receiving a letter from the Health Ministry concluding that "there is no danger in the immunoglobulin available in France," whether or not these have been based on materials first tested for hepatitis C.
The decision taken a few days earlier to suspend the products (Marketletter May 4) came after a recommendation from the Ministry to manufacture these products on the basis of plasma testing for hepatitis C. The Pasteur-Merieux products were derived from pancreatic materials. The committee responsible for the safety of transfusion has concluded in favor of their safety, and the Ministry says it sees no reason to maintain restrictions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze