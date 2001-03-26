Generics' share of US prescriptions dispensed could rise to 50% in thenext two years, up from 46% where it has been since 1996, according toTony DiNicola, president of consulting firm A & D Associates.
This would be a bonus for pharmacists, who have just 10% of their wholesale costs in generics, he told Drug Store News; raising the share of generic sales would increase margins and lower inventory costs. And, while professional fees are the same for dispensing brands or generics, there is more profit in generics since pharmacists can shop around for the best price.
Patents on 200 drugs with over $30 billion in annual sales will expire over the next five years, including AstraZeneca's Prilosec (omeprazole), Merck & Co's Mevacor (lovastatin), Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), Schering-Plough's Claritin (loratadine), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin) and Pfizer's Zithromax (azithromycin), notes DSN.
