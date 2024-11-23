Pathfinder For CAT

A pathfinder prospectus has been published for the proposed flotationand placing of shares in Cambridge Antibody Technology Group on the London Stock Exchange this month.
CAT, which focuses its business on platform technology for the rapid isolation of human monoclonal antibodies, is hoping to raise L35 million ($56.6 million) from the placing. The group's chairman, Peter Garland, said that CAT's foundation is its strong links with British science, particularly with the Medical Research Council. He added that the flotation will be a further major step in its development.
