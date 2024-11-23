PathoGenesis Drug Shows Activity vs TB

Researchers from US firm PathoGenesis have hit upon a new antibiotic, called PA-824, which is at least as effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis as isoniazid, one of the current front-line drugs used to combat the disease. More importantly, PA-824 also proved to be effective against multidrug-resistant isolates of the organism.
PA-824 is a nitroimidazopyran and was active both in vitro and in vivo against all the M tuberculosis strains challenged, including some particularly intractable strains which are resistant to many of the currently-available antitubercular agents, which suggests that it may be acting via a different mechanism to current drugs. For example, PA-824 was active against strains encountered in New York City, where 25% of all infections are isoniazid-resistant.
Commenting on the potential of the new drug, Wilbur Gantz, president and chief executive of PathoGenesis, said that there is good reason to believe that PA-824 will become an integral part of the firm's tuberculosis program, even though it is not yet in trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze