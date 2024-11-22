Friday 22 November 2024

Patient Copayments Not The Solution For Drug Pricing

23 July 1995

Pharmaceutical companies are frustrated by the impasse between them and health care purchasers over the subject of drug pricing. Without the freedom to set the prices they feel their products merit, drug companies fail to see how they can recover the investment in R&D, according to a new report from Datamonitor, From a Product to a Consumer Focus - the Future for Sales & Marketing (available through the Marketletter).

Drug purchasers believe the only way they can control spending is by using pricing formulas which regulate against hugely expensive medical interventions. While one formula which has found favor with some in the industry is the type which incorporates an element of patient copayment, Datamonitor says the use of a pricing formula which allows patient copayment could be seen as a method for addressing the concerns of both the drug companies and the health care providers.

Moreover, it notes, governments and health insurers could cut their expenditure by reducing the proportion of the drugs bill for which they pay, and the additional contribution by patients would allow drug manufacturers to maintain relatively high prices and safeguard profitability. In addition, copayment would encourage more rational thinking by patients over the subject of health care and result in patients behaving like consumers in other industries in having an interest in the cost as well as the quality of medical treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze