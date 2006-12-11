Patient dosing begins in Ph II Davanat trial

The USA's Pro-Pharmaceuticals has started dosing patients in a Phase II open-label, multicenter trial of its carbohydrate-based chemosensitizer, Davanat, with Avastin (bevacizumab), 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin in those with locally-advanced, unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer, unable to tolerate chemotherapy.

David Platt, chief executive of the firm, said: "when we combine the results from this front line trial with the very positive results from our Phase I/II trials of end-stage cancer patients, we believe it will conclusively prove the efficacy-enhancing effect and toxicity reduction of Davanat when co-administered with chemotherapeutics and biologics to treat cancer. We are actively enrolling patients in two first-line Phase II cancer trials and expect preliminary results in the first quarter of 2007."