Patient dosing begins in Ph II Davanat trial

The USA's Pro-Pharmaceuticals has started dosing patients in a Phase II open-label, multicenter trial of its carbohydrate-based chemosensitizer, Davanat, with Avastin (bevacizumab), 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin in those with locally-advanced, unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer, unable to tolerate chemotherapy.
David Platt, chief executive of the firm, said: "when we combine the results from this front line trial with the very positive results from our Phase I/II trials of end-stage cancer patients, we believe it will conclusively prove the efficacy-enhancing effect and toxicity reduction of Davanat when co-administered with chemotherapeutics and biologics to treat cancer. We are actively enrolling patients in two first-line Phase II cancer trials and expect preliminary results in the first quarter of 2007."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze