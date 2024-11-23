Patients Not Willing To Talk, Says Survey

More than 90% of physicians agree that serious medical problems could beaverted if patients were more willing to talk about their problems, according to a recent Harris survey of 1,008 patients and 230 primary care physicians in the USA. The survey was compiled by the newly-formed coalition of health care providers, the Take Time To Talk Advisory Council.
Chaired by former US Surgeon General Everett Koop, the advisory council identified time, education, fear and embarrassment as the key obstacles preventing effective patient-provider communication.
The council, which represents the leadership of key US health care organizations, also addressed what it referred to as the serious consequences of allowing health issues, particularly sensitive medical conditions, to remain both undisclosed and unresolved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze