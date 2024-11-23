Patients Not Willing To Talk, Says Survey

More than 90% of physicians agree that serious medical problems could beaverted if patients were more willing to talk about their problems, according to a recent Harris survey of 1,008 patients and 230 primary care physicians in the USA. The survey was compiled by the newly-formed coalition of health care providers, the Take Time To Talk Advisory Council.

Chaired by former US Surgeon General Everett Koop, the advisory council identified time, education, fear and embarrassment as the key obstacles preventing effective patient-provider communication.

The council, which represents the leadership of key US health care organizations, also addressed what it referred to as the serious consequences of allowing health issues, particularly sensitive medical conditions, to remain both undisclosed and unresolved.