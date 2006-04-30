PCAS and Proteus to form joint company

The French PCAS Group, specializing in fine chemicals and specialties, is to link up with the biotechnology company Proteus, based in Nimes, in a joint company - PCAS Biosolution - to produce drug intermediates and active chemicals for the drug industry. The firms noted that the market in pharmaceutical active principles, not including generics, is currently worth around $6.0 billion a year. Jean-Marie Sonet, Proteus' business development manager, said that the new company will be a partner for drugmakers with "the maximum number of strings to its bow," adding that its production facilties will be sited at Lonjumeau, Essone, France.