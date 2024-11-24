Sunday 24 November 2024

PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

9 September 202411 September 2024
Washington, USAWestin Washington
Gain in-depth knowledge and practical understanding via focused sessions, interactive discussions, regulatory updates, and case studies regarding the CGMP requirements of the FDA.

The PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference is celebrating its 33rd year of informing, educating, and guiding industry professionals and organizations. This CGMP conference emphasizes the role of effective quality systems in ensuring an ongoing state of control throughout the product lifecycle by diligently managing risks to manufacturing and quality.

The vital role of robust quality systems, facilities, processes, raw material quality, supplier relationships, industrial modernization, and quality risk management are emphasized as fundamental to assuring Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliance.

Case studies presented throughout the conference will provide practical insights and illustrate how sustainable compliance establishes the foundation for quality and supply consistency. International collaboration efforts to improve quality and benefit consumers will also be highlighted.

