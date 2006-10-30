PDL and ECCO to raise awareness of UC trials

California, USA-based drugmaker PDL BioPharma says it has entered into a partnership with the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization, which will seek to increase awareness of the developmental ulcerative colitis treatment Nuvion (visilizumab). The agent is a therapeutic monoclonal antibody under development by PDL as a treatment for T cell mediated inflammatory disorders.
The collaboration, which the firm said would further the ECCO's mission to optimize care for patients with inflammatory bowel disease, is designed to publicize the RESTORE trial program, which is currently enrolling patients, and is an assessment of the drug as therapy for intravenous steroid refractory UC. The study will examine the product's effect on patient symptoms, as well as its ability to delay the need for surgery.
Miquel Gassull, president of the ECCO, said: "ulcerative colitis may be a devastating disease that affects people who, in the most severe cases, are often faced with life-altering treatments such as colon removal surgery as their only hope of symptom relief." He went on to say that the partnership was the first of its kind that the Organization had entered into to actively promote an ongoing trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze