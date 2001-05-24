PDL and Exelixis link up for oncology collaboration

Protein Design Labs and Exelixis have entered into a collaboration todiscover and develop humanized antibodies for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cancer. The project will utilize Exelixis' model organism genetics technology for the identification of new cancer drug targets, and PDL's antibody and clinical development expertise to develop new drug candidates, the firms said.
Under the terms of the agreement, PDL will provide Exelixis with $4 million in annual research funding for two or more years, and has purchased a $30 million note, convertible after the first year of the collaboration into shares of Exelixis common stock. George Scangos, Exelixis' chief executive, said the company is already in a position to deliver its first targets under the collaboration, adding that "this relationship is consistent with Exelixis' strategy of moving towards the market."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze