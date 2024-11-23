Peptide Therapeutics In Allergy Deal With SB

Hot on the heels of the intellectual property transfer deal it reachedwith Medeva (Marketletter February 3), UK-based Peptide Therapeutics has signed a strategic alliance with SmithKline Beecham, which it says will enable it to continue R&D on its allergy vaccine portfolio, the lead product of which has successfully completed a Phase IIa clinical trial.

The announcement of the collaboration sent Peptide's share price up 40 pence to 369 pence on February 10, and boosted the UK biotechnology sector generally (see pages 8 and 9).

Under the terms of the deal, SB acquires exclusive worldwide rights to market products arising from the alliance. SB also gains an option to license Peptide's tolerizing peptide to prevent hay fever.