Pfizer and MorphoSys extend Ab development accord

German drugmaker MorphoSys AG says that its antibody development deal with US drug giant Pfizer will be extended until 2011. The revised agreement also allows Pfizer to begin new therapeutic antibody projects with MorphoSys during the life span of the accord.
The original deal, which was signed in December 2003 (Marketletters passim), granted the US firm access to MorphoSys' HuCAL Gold antibody technology library for the selection and optimization of fully-human antibodies against known disease targets. The German firm said that, under the new deal, it stands to receive additional research funding, as well as extra milestone and royalty payments, on any products which are successfully developed. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.
