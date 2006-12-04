Pfizer and Organon end asenapine accord

USA-based drug major Pfizer and Organon, the human health care business of Netherlands-based drugmaker Akzo Nobel, say they have agreed to discontinue further collaboration on the development of asenapine, a candidate product for the treatment of schizophrenia and acute mania associated with bipolar 1 disorder. Pfizer said that it had taken the decision following commercial analysis of the compound as part of its overall portfolio.

Organon to continue with development

In contrast, Organon said that it would continue to develop the drug for both indications. Late last month, mixed findings from an interim assessment of results from a Phase III trial of the agent were seen as potentially delaying the filing of a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration, which was originally scheduled for early 2007 (Marketletter October 23).