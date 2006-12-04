Pfizer awards A$2 million to Australian researchers

The Australian subsidiary of global drug behemoth Pfizer has awarded A$1.0 million ($778,600) each to two young researchers for biomedical research. The awards will be paid over five years.

Stephen Turner, a lecturer and research fellow at the University of Melbourne's department of microbiology and immunology received his award for the study of how killer T cells recognize and remove infected cells from an individual. Denise Doolan, a visiting scientist at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, was rewarded for work in the development of antimalarial vaccines.

Bill Ketelbey, Pfizer Australia's senior medical director, said: "Australia has benefited significantly from having a strong and internationally competitive scientific community." He added: "continued investment in this valuable resource is essential to the future progress of Australian research."