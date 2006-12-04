Pfizer awards A$2 million to Australian researchers

The Australian subsidiary of global drug behemoth Pfizer has awarded A$1.0 million ($778,600) each to two young researchers for biomedical research. The awards will be paid over five years.
Stephen Turner, a lecturer and research fellow at the University of Melbourne's department of microbiology and immunology received his award for the study of how killer T cells recognize and remove infected cells from an individual. Denise Doolan, a visiting scientist at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, was rewarded for work in the development of antimalarial vaccines.
Bill Ketelbey, Pfizer Australia's senior medical director, said: "Australia has benefited significantly from having a strong and internationally competitive scientific community." He added: "continued investment in this valuable resource is essential to the future progress of Australian research."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze