Pfizer defends US Celebrex patents from Teva

World drug giant Pfizer says that a federal court in the District of New Jersey has upheld the three main US patents covering its COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib) used to treat pain and inflammation, which were challenged by Israeli generic manufacturer Teva. The judge in the case ruled that the patents, covering the active ingredient, pharmaceutical composition and method-of-use, are valid, enforceable and infringed by the generic drugmaker's product. The decision, which may be appealed, prohibits Teva from launching a competitor drug in the USA until December 2015. On the day of the news, March 20, Pfizer shares rose 0.7% to $25.54.
