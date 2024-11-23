Pfizer Disputes Cancer Link To Ca Blockers

On August 24, the UK medical journal The Lancet published an article suggesting that some calcium antagonist antihypertensives might cause or promote cancer. The article said a study of 5,000 men and women over the age of 70 in the USA found that those who took calcium antagonists were 70% more likely to develop cancer. Out of the all those enrolled, 451 had been using the drugs.
Pfizer said that the findings run counter to an overwhelming body of scientific evidence which points to the safety of the drugs, including "rigorous animal testing for carcinogenicity." The firm also cited an Israeli study of more than 5,800 elderly patients taking the drugs, which found no increase in either cancer or heart disease. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency support this view, noted the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze