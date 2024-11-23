Pfizer Enters New Product Cycle With Strong Potential

Pfizer is one of those companies whose competitors quietly admit toadmiring, as it seems consistently to make the good decisions needed to keep its pipeline lean and yet full of solid-potential products.
In its results statement for the second quarter and first half of 1997 (Marketletter July 21), Pfizer says it is planning to spend $2 billion on R&D during the year (around 16% of anticipated group sales), which is a rise of 16% over last year's figure and represents one of the highest spending levels in the industry. The company also says it is set to embark on a new round of product introductions which will drive growth at the group as some of its older products start to plateau or decline.
Mainstay Products Pfizer has been able to minimize the effects of competition on some of its mainstay products, eg the calcium antagonist Procardia XL (nifedipine; sales down 14% to $168 million) and antifungal Diflucan (fluconazole; sales down 4% to $216 million), by growing some of its other lines and entering into strategic copromotion alliances, leveraging the potential of some rising star products with Pfizer's marketing muscle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze