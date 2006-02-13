Pfizer expands community outreach diabetes program

The USA's Pfizer Health Solutions says that, together with the Community Healthcare Center, it has officially launched a culturally-aware diabetes education program to help reduce health disparities for people with diabetes among Savannah's Hispanic and African American communities.

The Amigos En Salud program is based on a community health worker model to educate and motivate people with diabetes to help them better manage their disease which, in turn, leads to improved health and lower health care costs in local communities.

Pfizer's partner, the CHC, is a member of the Volunteers in Medicine Alliance of Free Clinics that provides free primary health care to the medically uninsured and underinsured. In Georgia, where the VMA has helped establish four other clinics in Brunswick, Jasper, Macon and Warner Robins, 15% of those with a household income of less than $15,000 have diabetes, more than twice the state average of 6.8%