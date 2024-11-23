Pfizer Gets AAA Ranking From S&P

The US Standard & Poor's has assigned a triple A bank loan rating toPfizer's $300 million 364-day revolving credit facility, and a triple A corporate credit rating.
S&P said that the ratings acknowledge Pfizer's strong position in the drug industry, which gives it the ability to maintain a premier financial profile. It noted that with the sale of peripheral businesses over the years, Pfizer's business results are dominated by its presciption drug unit.
Pfizer's $4 billion hypertension franchise is acknowledged, along with the firm's balanced portfolio, which includes anti-infectives and antidepressants.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
