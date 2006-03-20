Pfizer helps poorest countries

Global pharmaceutical leader Pfizer has released data about its development aid, which reinforces the message of the Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Asso-ciations (Marketletter March 13), that drugmakers have contributed over $4.38 billion in five years.
Pfizer chairman Hank McKinnell, in a statement issued in New York, USA, said: "at almost $4.4 billion contributed so far this decade, our industry is clearly part of the solu-tion to addressing the urgent medical needs of millions of people in developing countries." He added that Pfizer supports IFPMA president Daniel Vasella's call for drug companies to publish regular figures of their philanthropic contributions and programs, saying: "Pfizer has consis-tently done this for many years."
Pfizer: over 20% of global donation estimate
