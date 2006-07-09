Pfizer makes plans to cope with generic competition for antidepressant Zoloft

With the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of generic forms of Pfizer's leading antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline HCl) on June 30, the pharmaceutical giant is now facing competition for its drug, which generated US sales for the firm of over $2.5 billion last year, and around $3.26 billion worldwide. The agency cleared Roxane Laboratories' oral liquid concentrate of sertraline and IVAX Pharmaceutical's tablets of the compound.
The FDA said the economic benefits of its generic approval program are significant because generics can cost a fraction of the price of the brand names drugs and represent about two-thirds of prescription doses sold in the USA.
In anticipation of the situation, Pfizer has announced that its subsidiary, Greenstone, is prepared to introduce a heavily-discounted generic version of Zoloft to compete "if and when others are released," Paul Fitzhenry, a spokesman for the unit told the Associated Press.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze