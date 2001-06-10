Friday 6 December 2024

Pfizer offers Diflucan free to 50 countries

10 June 2001

Pfizer has said it will offer its antifungal Diflucan (fluconazole) freeto the HIV/AIDS patients in the 50 least-developed countries identified by the United Nations as having the greatest prevalence of the virus.

A cooperation between Pfizer, the UN and the World Health Organization, the Diflucan Partnership expands on the company's South African Diflucan Partnership Program with the South African Ministry of Health. To date, 185 institutions in South Africa have begun to distribute Diflucan through the program, and discussions about the expanded partnership programs are now underway with Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Swaziland.

WHO director general Gro Harlem Brundtland said she warmly welcomed the announcement, noting that "the private sector is showing it is willing to do its part to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic. I am confident that they will work with governments and international organizations in their efforts to strengthen health systems so that they are able to provide the care needed."

