Pfizer's 1st-qtr 2006 sees $4.11B income, return to form after major year-ago charges

World drugs behemoth Pfizer says that, in first-quarter 2006, it saw earnings of $4.11 billion, or $0.56 per share, a massive increase on the like, year-ago period which was impacted by major charges, including the repatriation of overseas profits, that weakened net income to $301.0 million or $0.04 per share.

During the three-month period, sales continued the slow decline witnessed for the past few years (Marketletter January 30), dropping 3% to $12.66 billion.

Despite this, many of Pfizer's medicines achieved double-digit growth in the quarter. Notable among these was the heart drug Caduet (amlodipine and atorvastatin), up 147% to $77.0 million, while Zyvox (linezolid), a drug approved against a range of infections, grew 30% to $186.0 million.