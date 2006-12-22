Pfizer's Aromasin cuts relapse risk 56%

World drug giant Pfizer says that new data from the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project's B-33 study of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive breast cancer on Aromasin (exemestane) versus placebo following five years of tamoxifen demonstrated a 56% less likely chance of having a relapse, a disease-free survival improvement of 32% after a median follow up of 30 months, acceptable toxicity in the adjuvant setting.

According to the firm, the findings, which were reported at the 2006 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Texas, USA, add to the body of evidence supporting the use of Aromasin after tamoxifen. Data from the landmark Intergroup Exemestane Study showed a 17% overall survival benefit for women on Aromasin after two to three years of tamoxifen and the B-33 trial now shows Aromasin's efficacy in the extended switch setting, after five years of tamoxifen.

According to Charles Coombes, director of cancer medicine, at Imperial College, London, UK, results from the IES show a clear benefit for women who receive Aromasin after two to three years of tamoxifen, while the B-33 study results show that Aromasin is also effective in the extended adjuvant setting after five years of tamoxifen.