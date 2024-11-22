Pfizer's Cardura Approved For BPH

Pfizer has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its selective alpha adrenoceptor blocking drug Cardura (doxazosin mesylate) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The product has been marketed in the USA since 1991 as an antihypertensive agent.
The USA is the fifth country to approve Cardura for BPH, after Austria, Colombia, the Netherlands and Slovakia. Applications are pending in 20 other countries, according to Pfizer. In the USA, Cardura will be marketed by both the Roerig sales force of Pfizer's US Pharmaceuticals Group and American Medical Systems, a division of Pfizer's Hospital Products Group.
BPH is an area of increasing interest, with products such as Merck & Co's Proscar (finasteride) and Abbott's Hytrin (terazosin) jostling for market share. Pfizer now has an opportunity to increase Cardura sales in a fairly large market; around seven million American men are thought to suffer from the condition, but of these only 6% seek treatment.
