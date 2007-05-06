Pfizer's Celebrex gets UK OK for AS

USA-based drug major Pfizer says that its oral selective COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib) has been granted a UK label extension for use in the symptomatic relief of ankylosing spondylitis. This follows a positive outcome from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) under the mutual recognition process, which involved a total of 17 European countries.
Pfizer said that the agent, which received US Food and Drug Administration approval for AS in July 2005 (Marketletters passim), is one of the most extensively studied COX-2 inhibitors, adding that it has amassed clinical data from trials involving 34,000 patients to support the product's positive risk/benefit profile.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze