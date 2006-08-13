Pfizer's Chantix goes on sales across the USA

Worldwide pharmaceutical major Pfizer says that its smoking cessation pill Chantix (varenicline) is now available in US pharmacies nationwide. The agent, which is the first new drug for this indication cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in nearly a decade, was approved in May 2006. Pfizer noted that Chantix patients will be offered the opportunity to enroll in a behavioral modification program at no additional cost.
There are 45 million adult smokers in the USA alone, but approximately 70% say they want to quit. According to Pfizer, Chantix offers an important advance in smoking cessation as the drug binds to the same receptors as nicotine, but also appears to activate the receptors to a much lesser extent and blocks stimulation from inhaled nicotine, thus removing the chemical reward for people that give in to temptation while they are trying to quit.
