Pfizer's Fruitful Product Pipeline

As reported in the Marketletter last week, Pfizer has recently updated analysts and journalists on what can only be described as a superior research pipeline by industry standards. This should provide the company with an array of new products coming to market in the years leading up to the turn of the century, even taking into consideration the expected failure rate of developmental compounds.

With 14 New Chemical Entities scheduled for entry into pivotal trials through to 1995, (and each year thereafter for the foreseeable future), David Milne, president of Pfizer's Central Research Division, believes that the company will not end the decade relying on a "blockbuster" drug for revenues; rather it will have a wide-ranging portfolio of products with a broad therapeutic reach and depth which will "offer the prospect for Pfizer to be the innovation leader; the major contributor of new health care solutions for the year 2000 and beyond."

Seven of these compounds are already in Phase III development, and the remainder are expected to enter Phase III by the end of 1995. Discussing each new product in turn, Dr Milne began by highlighting a cardiovascular drug, dofetilide, which is the first of a new generation of broad-spectrum antiarrhythmic agent, which should be of use in both acute and chronic therapy. The drug is a cardioselective potassium channel blocker, given both orally and intravenously, which may offer advantages over existing medications.