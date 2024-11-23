Pfizer's Impotence Pill Shows Promise

Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil), a new orally-active drug for the treatment of men with male erectile dysfunction, is safe and effective, according to the results of clinical trials presented May 6 at the American Urological Association annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

At the meeting, Pfizer scientists reported the results of three clinical trials of Viagra, which was discovered in the firm's UK laboratories and formerly went under the code name UK 92,480. It was originally intended as a treatment for angina, but failed to fulfil its early promise in this indication in clinical trials. The drug is taken in a single dose around an hour before engaging in sexual intercourse.

The new studies revealed that: