Pfizer's Impotence Pill Shows Promise

Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil), a new orally-active drug for the treatment of men with male erectile dysfunction, is safe and effective, according to the results of clinical trials presented May 6 at the American Urological Association annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.
At the meeting, Pfizer scientists reported the results of three clinical trials of Viagra, which was discovered in the firm's UK laboratories and formerly went under the code name UK 92,480. It was originally intended as a treatment for angina, but failed to fulfil its early promise in this indication in clinical trials. The drug is taken in a single dose around an hour before engaging in sexual intercourse.
The new studies revealed that:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze