Friday 22 November 2024

Pfizer's Macugen cleared in Scotland

13 August 2006

World drug giant Pfizer has welcomed a statement from the Scottish Medicine's Consortium, the UK agency responsible for clinical evaluation of drugs for use by the National Health Service in Scotland, recommending the use of Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection) for patients with neovascular age-related macular degneration in Scotland. The progressive eye disease affects a quarter of million people in the whole of the UK and can cause significant sight loss in as little as three months.

The SMC recommends that, in Scotland, the use of Macugen should be restricted to patients with visual acuity between 6/12 and 6/60 (inclusive) and Pfizer noted that, up until now, many neovascular AMD patients have progressed to blindness as there have been limited treatment options for the disease. Aside from medical costs associated with impaired vision such as accidents or falls, or treatment for co-morbidities such as depression, there are also considerable social care costs such as disability living allowance and low vision and disability services, not to mention the indirect costs to families and carers, the firm stated.

John Legg, director of Royal National Institute of the Blind in Scotland, said that "every year some 2,000 people in Scotland are diagnosed with this condition. We are well aware of the financial pressures that the NHS is under but, as the SMC has recognized, if we set the cost of treatment against the cost of blindness it is, in fact, very good value for money, as it actually saves people's sight."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze