Friday 22 November 2024

Pfizer's massive R&D spend to continue as firm pledges unprecedented innovation drive

11 December 2006

Under the leadership of new chief executive Jeff Kindler, global drug giant Pfizer wants to revamp itself as a world-leading developer of original drugs. At its annual R&D day, which took place on November 30, the firm outlined bold new goals for innovation pledging that, by 2011 it will be producing four new drugs purely from in-house research. By 2010, it predicts that it will launch two new drugs a year via external collaborations.

"Our fundamental objective is to create a broad and very diversified stream of new products that will, year after year, drive Pfizer's growth and enhance the value of our shareholders' investment," said Mr Kindler. "We are developing new products for a broad cross-section of therapeutic and specialty areas with strong growth potential. The depth of our mid-stage pipeline gives us confidence that we can generate a steady stream of new products that will address significant unmet medical needs," he added.

At the presentation, held at the firm's research center in Grotton, Conneticut, Pfizer reviewed the largest pipeline in its history. The New York-headquartered drug major now has more candidates, more trials, and more programs than ever: a total of 242 programs spanning 11 therapeutic areas.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze